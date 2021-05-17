Farm Share hosting food distributions in Tallahassee Wednesday, Saturday

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Farm Share is distributing food to food-insecure Floridians in the Tallahassee area.

Recipients will receive fresh produce and non-perishable canned goods. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, distributions are drive-thru only to minimize contact and ensure the safety of all parties, and attendees must wear a mask and arrive in a vehicle with a trunk or cargo bed.

Wednesday, May 19, 2021

Farm Share food distribution with Carters Corner/Kaboodles

8 a.m. until supplies last

2881 Madison St., Marianna, Fla.

Farm Share food distribution with Living Stones/TMH

2 p.m. until supplies last

1300 Miccosukee Road, Tallahassee, Fla. 32308

Saturday, May 22, 2021

Farm Share food distribution with Rise Institute

8 a.m. until supplies last

1200 W Tharpe St., Tallahassee, Fla. 32303

Farm Share food distribution with Carters Corner/Life Deliverance

9 a.m. until supplies last

3377 Jim Lee Road, Tallahassee, Fla. 32301

Farm Share currently serves all 67 counties in Florida. Since its inception, Farm Share has distributed more than 707 million pounds of food, with a value of more than 1.3 billion dollars. In 2020 alone, Farm Share distributed more than 104 million pounds of food and served more than 86 million meals to Floridians. For more information about Farm Share, visit FarmShare.org