FAMU Lawson Center COVID-19 Vaccination Site Eligibility Expands

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — The Florida A&M University Al Lawson Jr. Multipurpose Center COVID-19 vaccination site will begin accepting K-12 school employees, law enforcement officers and firefighters age 50 years and over on Wednesday, March 3.

The walkup site, which opened on Feb. 25, will expand the population being served following an executive order issued by Gov. Ron DeSantis. The order, 21-47, adds school employees, firefighters, and sworn law enforcement officers 50 and over to the list of those eligible to receive the vaccine.

Initially, the site was open to residents who are 65 and over and health care workers with direct patient contact.

The expanded eligibility could boost the number of people visiting the site daily. As of Monday, 241 people have been vaccinated.

Those with mobility issues should drive up to the curb area in front of the Lawson Center, located at 1800 Wahnish Way. Staff will provide wheelchair assistance to transport them from their vehicle into and out of the vaccination site.

“We hope expanding the list of those who can get vaccinated would encourage those seniors who haven’t yet been vaccinated to come forward to get their shots,” said Tanya Tatum, director of FAMU Student Health Services. “This site is accessible. Getting your vaccine is one way to end this pandemic.”

Established by the Florida Division of Emergency Management and with technical support from CD Maguire Health & Medical, the site operates from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., seven days a week. Staff will distribute up to 200 Moderna vaccine doses daily for the first four weeks. Later, the site is expected to expand to 400 doses per day.

Those visiting the free vaccination site are asked to bring an ID to verify their date of birth and place of employment.

The site was opened as the state sought to ramp up vaccine operations and combat growing vaccine hesitancy and skepticism among African Americans and other communities of color.

Those seeking to be vaccinated can register online at https://commvax.patientportalfl.com; however, online pre-registration is not required.

