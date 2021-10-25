Watch
FAMU Homecoming officially starts with ball

Posted at 3:16 AM, Oct 25, 2021
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — And this weekend marked the beginning of Florida A & M University's Homecoming week, a tradition students missed last year due to COVID-19.

FAMU held its coronation ball Sunday evening.

The ceremony honors the royal court, including crowning the year's Mr. and Miss FAMU.

Students say now that homecoming week has officially started, they're excited for this weeks festivities.

"Just all of us coming together for the game, all of us meeting up in the student section," said students.

Click here for a list of all of FAMU's homecoming events.

