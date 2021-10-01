FAMU announces 'epic' 2021 homecoming plans

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Florida A&M University's Homecoming returns for the first time in two years beginning Oct. 23, 2021.

Themed “An Epic Return,” Homecoming 2021 will feature eight days of activities from a drive-in movie on Saturday, Oct. 23, to the Homecoming Concert on Saturday, Oct. 30, featuring artists Lil Baby and MoneyBagg Yo.

The annual celebration includes a few staples, like comedy, fashion and step shows, plus events that recognize companies and individuals who give to the University.

Thursday and Friday of Homecoming Week will feature several events, including a plaque laying ceremony at the Eternal Flame and a private donor reception.

“Homecoming is a celebration with a purpose,” said Shawnta Friday-Stroud, Ph.D., vice president of University Advancement and executive director of the FAMU Foundation, who is eagerly anticipating the first homecoming in two years. “These festivities are an opportunity for us to invest in current students and Rattlers for generations to come. Homecoming is going to be memorable.”

SGA President Carrington Whigham said holding a safe, enjoyable Homecoming after what we experienced over the past 18 months will make it even more special.

“Having homecoming this year, out of all the years I’ve been a student at FAMU, this one will mean the most,” she said. “Simply knowing what it took to get here and who we’ve lost along the way, we all deserve to experience a celebration like this again.”

Homecoming Friday kicks off with an 8 a.m. ribbon-cutting and naming ceremony at the new Performing Arts Amphitheater, followed by Homecoming Convocation at the Al Lawson Multipurpose Center.

Afterward, the University kicks off its inaugural FAMFEST, a celebration of donors, sponsors, alumni, and students from noon to 4 p.m. at the Amphitheater.

The Saturday finale will kick off with the Homecoming Parade, featuring more than 60 groups and bands.

The homecoming game against Grambling State University begins at 4 p.m. The Homecoming Concert features Lil Baby and MoneyBagg Yo, hosted by DJ Demp and backed by DJ Loosekid at 9:30 p.m. at the Lawson Center.

Saturday, October 23

Drive-in movie on 7 p.m., Bragg Memorial Stadium

Sunday, October 24

Sunday Brunch Blessing, 11:30 a.m., Gaither Gymnasium

Coronation, 6 p.m., Lee Hall Auditorium

Coronation Ball, 8. p.m., Grand Ballroom.

Monday, October 25

Market Monday on the Quad, noon, , Quadrangle

Housing Step Show, 7 p.m., Gaither Gym

Tuesday, October 26

Taste of a Rattler, 11 a.m., The Set

Fashion Show, 7 p.m. Al Lawson Center

Wednesday, October 27

Health and Beauty Expo, 11 a.m., Grand Ballroom

Comedy Show, 7 p.m., Al Lawson Center

Thursday, October 28

Industry Cluster, 11 a.m., Grand Ballroom

Taste of a Rattler, Thirsty Thursday, 11 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 28, The Set

Pep Rally, 7 p.m., Gaither Gym

Friday, October 29

Performance Arts Amphitheater Ribbon cutting Ceremony, 8:15 a.m. Friday, Oct. 29

Homecoming Convocation, 10:10 a.m. Al Lawson Center

Set Friday Marketplace, noon, The Set

FAMFEST, noon to 4 p.m., Friday, Oct. 29, The Amphitheater

Greek Step Show, 7 p.m., Al Lawson Center

Saturday, October 30

Homecoming Parade, 8 a.m.

Strike Zone Tailgate, noon, Football Practice Field

Homecoming Game, 4 p.m. Bragg Memorial Stadium

Homecoming Concert, 9:30 p.m. Al Lawson Center

