FAMU football players address issues in letter to FAMU president

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Monday, the 2022 Rattler Football Team released a letter addressed to FAMU President Dr. Larry Robinson.

The letter, signed by 89 players, addresses several issues the team has with the "student-athlete experience at FAMU."

The letter highlights issues with academic support/compliance and summer school.

Specifically under academic support and compliance, the players point to an article released Friday about 20 FAMU players who were ineligible to play against UNC.

"It was very damaging to the morale of our football team to read on various media outlets," the letter states. "This narrative implies that we are not performing in the classroom. In fact, that couldn't be further from the truth. The issue at hand is not academic performance, but procedural issues within the registrar's office, compliance department and academic advisement."

FAMU only has one compliance and one academic adviser for FAMU athletics, according to the university.

The players point to this in their letter, stating the Academic Advisement and Compliance offices are understaffed and "consists of one person, who has no subject matter expertise in athletic compliance."

"Currently, we have multiple players that have been deemed unable to participate in competition because simple tasks such as changing of majors, conferring of degrees and the submission of grades have not been completed promptly," the letter reads.

The letter can be found in full below:

Friday, it was announced that twenty FAMU football players might not make the trip to North Carolina. Simmons said at that time that it centered around compliance issues ranging from academics to transfers.

FAMU still traveled to Chapel Hill to play the University of North Carolina this past weekend. Only seven offensive lineman could travel at that time, which is not enough to safely play a football game, Simmons said Friday. Offensive lineman TJ Lee was later able to fly up Saturday as he was certified late.

Simmons said that currently coaches are providing academic support to players, something he never experienced as a player.

"We don't have that support at the academic level," Simmons said.

Simmons also said that the Southwestern Athletic Conference has sent down people to assist FAMU in filing waivers and getting interpretations on rulings to help get their athletes back on the field.

In 2019, FAMU faced a series of penalties after the NCAA discovered that student athletes over an eight year period were ineligible to compete in 12 different sports.

They were issued a five year probation and several other penalties at that time. According to NCAA documents, FAMU filed an appeal for the financial portion of their penalties but lost.