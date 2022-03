TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Florida A&M University has announced that their COVID-19 vaccination and testing site will have a delayed opening Saturday due to weather in the area.

The site will open at 9 a.m. and have a regular closing at 4:30 p.m., according to the university.

The ABC 27 First to Know Weather Team has declared late Friday night and overnight Saturday as a "First to Know Weather Day," as severe weather approaches the Big Bend and South Georgia.