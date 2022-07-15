FAMU announces plan to help students unable to get on-campus housing

Florida A&M University held a press conference Friday to unveil a plan to help first time college and transfer students who were unable to get on-campus housing.

According to university officials, this plan will assist the 506 first time in college students on the waitlist secure some of the 2,450 on-campus beds.

"Those students will be eligible to receive $4,000 ($2,000 per semester) for the school year for off-campus rent assistance and the on-campus Gold 400 meal plan valued at $5,716 for the 2022-2023 school year," a press release from FAMU stated.

The same package will be made available for the first 200 AA transfer students and transfers with fewer than 60 hours who are currently on the waitlist.

The university said it is going to offer this package to the first 400 upperclassmen assigned to on-campus housing who indicate by July 22 at 5 p.m. that they would like to move off campus.

"The University hopes that enough upperclassmen will accept the offer and thus create vacancies for FTIC students who can move on campus. Interested students should immediately contact the Office of University Housing by email at famuhousing@famu.edu," the university stated.

Florida A&M University is rolling out a plan to help Students impacted by T he on campus housing crisis @abc27 pic.twitter.com/51aMB8ldO6 — Micah Cho (@MicahChoTV) July 15, 2022

“FAMU maintained these funds to address issues such as this. Our plan provides some relief for our students and their families,” said President Larry Robinson, Ph.D. “This action is consistent with what we have been doing to promote student success. We have heard the concerns of parents and students, and we developed this plan to assist them.”

FAMU attributes the high on-campus housing demand to the larger than average freshman class and additional transfer students partnered with the rising prices of off-campus housing.

Vice President for Student Affairs William E. Hudson, Jr., Ph.D., said the University is currently updating the master plan to address future student on-campus housing needs.

“We are also evaluating options with community partners as we review the ratio of students on and off campus,” Vice President for Student Affairs William E. Hudson Jr., Ph.D. said. “As we implement the FAMU strategic plan 2022 -2027, “Boldly Striking,” our focus on student success includes increasing on-campus residency to support the needs of both returning and new students.”