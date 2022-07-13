FAMU no longer has on-campus housing available for students

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — "I would probably be frustrated like the parents are. I totally understand their frustration," say Dr. Wilder.

After admitting over 3,000 students for the Fall semester FAMU announced they do not have enough housing to accommodate incoming students.

On average FAMU has an attendance rate of over 8,000 students but only have 2,450 beds.

This affects the freshman class and transfer students the most. The average cost of living on campus is $3300 per semester while living off campus can vary but on average is $3500.

FAMU'S University Housing officials say there has been a surplus in students wanting to attend FAMU.

"This is kind of a double edge sword. It's great that we have people who are interested. It's sad that at the time I don't have the accommodations or the facilities to accommodate as many people that would like to be here," says Dr. Wilder.

Director of Admissions Hugh Durham Has been in this position for over 5 years. He feels that although the situation isn’t ideal that FAMU has other options.

"I think the fact that we are offering fully complete online degree programs is actually an amazing option," says Durham.

On campus move in will take place August 15th-20th.