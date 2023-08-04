Family of man shot by law enforcement in Thomas County calls for transparency

THOMASVILLE, Ga (WTXL) — “We’re not here for war we just want answers,” said Alfred Cole, father of 19-year-old Alfred Shawntez Cole.

The family of 19-year-old Alfred Shawntez Cole is demanding the release of body cam footage.

Their hope—to be able to paint a better picture into what happened when Cole was shot by agents Wednesday afternoon.

“I was praying it wasn’t true…I was just praying it wasn’t true,” said father Alfred Cole.

He’s speaking outside of Thomas County’s Sheriff’s office, asking for the release of that footage.

“He’s my son, he’s a child for one. He got took at an early age. He was a child. Even though he was legal he was a child,” said Cole.

According to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation, the Thomas County Drug Squad was in the area of Meadow Street looking to serve a warrant to another person. That’s when agents noticed, in an unrelated situation, a beige Toyota Camry driving ‘erratically.’ The driver of that Camry, according to the GBI, was identified as Alfred Shawntez Cole. Agents tried to do a traffic stop but Cole sped up, in an attempt to get away.

After a short chase deputies caught up with Cole. Deputies say when he got out the car, he pulled out a semi-automatic handgun. The Thomas County Sheriff’s office emphasize they attempted to tase Cole first before he was shot by agents.

With little response from the Sheriff’s Office from their visit, the family is still holding out hope, that more answers into what happened will come to light.

“Right now, the only thing we need is to know that it was justifiable or not,” said Lucinda Brown, family member of Alfred Shawntez Cole.

The GBI’s are still investigating the situation but Cole’s body is being sent to GBI’s medical examiner will perform an official autopsy.