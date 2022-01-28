Family of Kendrick Johnson responds to Lowndes County Sheriff’s Office's synopsis on Kendrick death

VALDOSTA, Ga. — Kenneth Johnson, the father of Kendrick Johnson, held a press conference Thursday afternoon in response to a synopsis released by the Lowndes County Sheriff’s Office on Wednesday in the 2013 death of his son.

During the press conference, which was held outside of the Lowndes County Sheriff’s Office, the elder Johnson alleged discrepancies between the initial and the second and third autopsies done on his son.

The father also noted what he believed to be several discrepancies in the investigation of the death of his son.

When asked where the family goes next, the elder Johnson said the family will keep pushing forward.

Kendrick Johnson was discovered dead inside a wrestling mat at Lowndes High School on Jan. 11, 2013.

Lowndes County Sheriff Ashley Paulk spent nearly a year reviewing the death of 17-year-old Kendrick Johnson after obtaining the Department of Justice's voluminous file on the case.

State investigators years ago concluded Kendrick Johnson died in a freak accident, and federal authorities never brought charges after closing their case in 2016.

Paulk noted there was no evidence of foul play in the death of Kendrick Johnson.

Kendrick Johnson's parents have long insisted someone killed him.

The dead teenager's mother, Jaqueline Johnson, said she doesn't trust the sheriff's findings.

Information from the Associated Press was used in this report.