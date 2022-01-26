LCSO releases synopsis of Kendrick Johnson death

VALDOSTA, Ga. — Lowndes County Sheriff Ashley Paulk has released a synopsis of the death of Kendrick Johnson.

Seventeen-year-old Johnson was found dead inside a wrestling mat on January 11, 2013, at Lowndes High School in Valdosta, Ga.

The following is a timeline of events that have occurred since that date:





The document is a summary of files provided by the United States Attorney for the Northern District of Ohio, which contain investigative material from the Department of Justice, FBI, United States Attorney for the Middle District of Georgia, Washington, D.C. Police Department, Georgia Bureau of Investigation, Lowndes County Sheriff's Office, Valdosta-Lowndes County Crime Laboratory, Lowndes County Coroner, Federal Grand Jury testimony by 58 individuals, and additional autopsies by Dr. William R. Anderson and the Department of Defense.

Paulk opens the document by stating that he is attempting to "address all the rumors and accusations of which" he is aware.

The 16-page document is broken down into nine sections, each with a summary of events. The full document can be found here:

In closing, Paulk states "I am quite sure that there will still be a contingent that will believe there was foul play. I encourage everyone to study ALL the evidence in this file before forming an opinion. As I stated in the outset, I am only provided a short synopsis of this file; if anyone can provide any other tangible evidence, I will gladly review the evidence if that person provides evidence and the source in writing."