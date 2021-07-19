Fake power company workers stole Florida widow's jewelry

MIRAMAR, Fla. (WTXL) — Police in South Florida arrested a woman who stole more than $25,000 in jewelry from the home of an 81-year-old South Florida widow.

The woman and her partner claimed to work for Florida Power & Light. Miramar police say they went to Diane Reeves' home on June 25 and lured her into the backyard, claiming they needed to move a water meter.

While she was outside the house, the pair stole the jewelry. Police arrested 49-year-old Rachel Demetrio Thursday on charges that include burglary and grand theft from a person 65 or older.

Her partner is still being sought, police said.