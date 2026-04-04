Faith leaders in Tallahassee organize Good Friday gas giveaway as prices at the pump spike

SOUTH TALLAHASSEE, FL — "Are you here for the free gas?"

Dozens of cars lined up at the Marathon on South Magnolia Drive in Tallahassee Friday as faith leaders organized a Good Friday gas giveaway.

Faith leaders organize free gas giveaway

Faith leaders say they felt compelled to take action as neighbors continue to feel the pinch at the pump due to the conflict in Iran.

According to AAA, the average price for a gallon of regular in Tallahassee is $4.11. That's up more than $1 from just one month ago ($2.93).

Faith groups held the giveaway from 5 to 7 p.m. Friday, offering up to $40 worth of gas to 100 vehicles.

"With the rising of gas prices, they were already on a tight budget. This is really teetering some people off of the line of being able to survive," Pastor Otis Young with Kingdom Life Tabernacle said.

Young says donations from the church community helped make this giveaway possible.

He says he's having conversations with other pastors to potentially host more giveaways in other parts of the community soon.

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