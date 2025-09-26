Experience Asia Festival returns to Tallahassee Saturday

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

The Experience Asia Festival will return to Tallahassee this Saturday.

More than 60 vendors will pack Tom Brown Park with Asian cuisine, arts, crafts, performances and more.

The Asian Coalition of Tallahassee organizes this event to celebrate Asia's heritage, Asian-Americans, and Pacific Islanders in our area.

"There will be games and competitions right here. We'll have kite flying. all of the things we grew up with at home," said Aurora Hansen, ACT secretary and event leader for Experience Asia.

The ACT is a nonprofit that works to unite Asian communities in Tallahassee and give them a voice.

The festival is free to attend. It begins at 10 a.m. and ends at 6 p.m. on Saturday.

