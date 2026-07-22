Escaped Apalachee treatment facility patient Remy Babe Miller found, back in custody

GADSDEN COUNTY, FL — Remy Babe Miller, 32, has been located and returned to secure custody after eloping from the Apalachee treatment facility on LaSalle Lefall Road in Gadsden County.

The Gadsden County Sheriff's Office had been assisting a neighboring agency in the search for Miller, who was last seen in the Strong Road area wearing all black clothing.

Miller is described as a multi-racial male, 5 feet 11 inches tall, weighing approximately 300 pounds, with a low haircut. He was born July 22, 1994.

The Gadsden County Sheriff's Office said residents had been asked to remain alert and to call 911 or contact local law enforcement if they spotted Miller, rather than approaching him directly.

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