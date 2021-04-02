Watch
Emerald Ridge Loop neighbors organize free COVID-safe egg hunt for kids

More than 3,000 eggs will be hidden around the neighborhood
A group in Northeast Tallahassee wants to provide a safe way for kids to celebrate Easter this weekend.
Posted at 6:24 PM, Apr 02, 2021
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — A group in Northeast Tallahassee wants to provide a safe way for kids to celebrate Easter this weekend.

The Emerald Ridge Loop neighborhood will have more than 3,000 eggs hidden for children to find. They'll be holding a free hunt for anybody to enjoy, with COVID precautions in place. Everybody is asked to either wear two masks or a face shield.

All eggs will be hidden six feet apart, around cardboard bunnies in the area. Organizer Kimberly Waters tells us she knows celebrating has been tough during the pandemic so she wanted to provide a way for people to have fun.

"We are all about joy and getting to know our neighbors this year was very different with COVID so you know we wanted to work with the city to come up with a plan to block off the street," said Waters.

The eastbound lane of the Emerald Ridge Loop will be closed so kids can walk on the street.

The easter egg hunt begins at noon on Saturday.

