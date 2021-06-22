Driver says he is devastated by fatal Pride parade crash

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — The 77-year-old driver who accidentally slammed his truck into fellow members of a gay chorus group says he was devastated by the crash at the start of a Pride parade in South Florida.

One member of the Fort Lauderdale Gay Men’s Chorus was killed and two others were injured in the crash Saturday night.

Driver Fred Johnson said Monday that he would never do anything to intentionally harm anyone.

Fort Lauderdale police also said that all evidence indicates it was a terrible accident, noting Johnson was fully cooperating with the investigation and there was no evidence that drugs or alcohol were involved.