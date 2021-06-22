Watch
Driver says he is devastated by fatal Pride parade crash

Lynne Sladky/AP
Flowers lie at the scene where a driver slammed into spectators at the start of a Pride parade Saturday evening, killing one man and seriously injuring another, Sunday, June 20, 2021, in Fort Lauderdale, Fla. Officials said the crash was an accident, but it initially drew speculation that it was a hate crime directed at the gay community. The driver and victims were all members of the Fort Lauderdale Gay Men's Chorus, who were participating in the Wilton Manors Stonewall Pride Parade. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)
Posted at 9:21 AM, Jun 22, 2021
and last updated 2021-06-22 09:21:04-04

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — The 77-year-old driver who accidentally slammed his truck into fellow members of a gay chorus group says he was devastated by the crash at the start of a Pride parade in South Florida.

One member of the Fort Lauderdale Gay Men’s Chorus was killed and two others were injured in the crash Saturday night.

Driver Fred Johnson said Monday that he would never do anything to intentionally harm anyone.

Fort Lauderdale police also said that all evidence indicates it was a terrible accident, noting Johnson was fully cooperating with the investigation and there was no evidence that drugs or alcohol were involved.

