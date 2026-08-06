Driver dies after crash involving semi on I-10 in Madison County

MADISON COUNTY, FL (WTXL) — A driver from Panama City has died after the FHP says he hit the back of a semi-tractor trailer on I-10 in Madison County.

The Florida Highway Patrol says the crash happened at around 6:08 a.m. near mile marker 264.

An FHP report says the 55-year-old victim, who was driving a sedan, moved into the emergency lane and hit the back of the tractor-trailer, which was stopped in that lane.

The FHP says the driver was pronounced dead on scene. The driver of the semi was not hurt.

Responders shut down the westbound lanes of the interstate shortly after the collision, calling it a "significant crash." Just after 7 a.m. the patrol said they expected those lanes would be closed for several hours.

At this point, it's unclear what caused the victim to move into the emergency lane.

This is a developing story.

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