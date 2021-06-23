Dozens of jobs come to Valdosta with Ollie's grand opening

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WTXL) — The grand opening of Ollie’s newest store in Valdosta is on Wednesday, June 23, 2021.

Ollie’s is known for discounted name-brand closeouts in departments like books, food, housewares, toys, electronics, domestics, clothing, furniture, health and beauty, flooring, seasonal items, etc.

The home of “Good Stuff Cheap” will officially open its doors off North St. Augustine Road, next to Michaels in the Old Toys R Us.

Ollie’s brings about 50-60 new jobs to the local community with each new store it opens, ranging from cashiers to assistant managers.

For more information about Ollie’s Bargain Outlet, click here.