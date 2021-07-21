DONATE HERE: Second Harvest of the Big Bend, ABC 27 team up for 'Feed the Need'

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Hunger is a distraction no child should be faced with in the classroom.

That's why ABC 27, Second Harvest of the Big Bend, and Envision Credit Union are teaming up for the "Feed the Need" fundraiser to raise money for Second Harvest’s Backpack Program.

To help them meet that goal and as part of their month-long Envision No Hunger Campaign, ABC 27 is donating $12,000.

This donation made “Envision No Hunger” the largest single campaign benefitting Second Harvest to date and the funds were used to feed 600 children.

During the school year, the program provides children with seven meals each Friday to ensure their nutritional needs are met over the weekend. Since 2010, the program has provided more than 1,000 bags of food weekly to children in Leon, Gadsden, Madison, Wakulla, Jackson, Jefferson, and Taylor counties.

This year, Envision has pledged to match up to $30,000 of all donations to the program through the month of July.

More information about the campaign can be found online at fightinghunger.org/FEEDTHENEED/.

That’s a start, but the need is great and we need your help to make sure children in the Big Bend don't go hungry.

On Wednesday, July 21 from 6 a.m. to 6:30 p.m., call 850-727-5207 or click here. Throughout the day, local businesses will also match donations given during the telethon.

Together, we can make sure no child goes without a meal this school year.

To donate online, click here.