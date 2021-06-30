ABC 27, Envision Credit Union kick-off 2nd annual "Envision No Hunger" campaign

TALLAHASSEE — In a year of hardships, Envision Credit Union raised funds to bring food to children in need through its first annual “Envision No Hunger” fundraiser and will be doing so again in 2021.

“Envision has always valued initiatives that directly impact the lives of children in our community,” said Darryl Worrell, President and CEO of Envision. “We are extremely proud of last year’s campaign results and could not have achieved that milestone without the generous donations from so many local individuals.”

In its flagship year, the month-long campaign raised more than $160,000 for the Second Harvest of Big Bend’s Backpack Program, which gives at-risk students a backpack of food every Friday to meet their nutritional needs over the weekend.

This donation made “Envision No Hunger” the largest single campaign benefitting Second Harvest to date and the funds were used to feed 600 children.

“Second Harvest used those funds to do incredible work within the Big Bend community, but there are still more children in need of assistance,” Worrell said. “We’re asking everyone to join us again this year in supporting the Backpack Program to continue providing nutritious meals to students and families in need.”

“Our team is extremely appreciative of Envision’s continued support for this program, and we want to thank all of the community members who donated to last year’s Envision No Hunger campaign,” said Monique Van Pelt, CEO of Second Harvest of the Big Bend. “Students who have three meals a day and proper food over the weekend perform better academically, and the Backpack Program allows us to ensure all children can return to the classroom each week ready to learn. Funds from last year’s initiative allowed us to feed more than 1,200 children for a school year; this year, we hope to raise enough to provide a quarter-million meals.”

More information about the campaign can be found online at www.fightinghunger.org/envision.