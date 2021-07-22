Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

Disney may get $570M in tax breaks for new Florida campus

items.[0].image.alt
John Raoux/AP
After a shutdown because of the coronavirus, fireworks fill the sky for the first time in 15 months at the Magic Kingdom at Walt Disney World Thursday, July 1, 2021, in Lake Buena Vista, Fla. (AP Photo/John Raoux)
Disney Fireworks
Posted at 1:59 PM, Jul 22, 2021
and last updated 2021-07-22 13:59:32-04

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Disney may benefit from more than $570 million in tax breaks for building a new regional campus in central Florida.

The campus promises to employ at least 2,000 professional employees relocating from Southern California to work in digital technology, finance and product development.

Documents obtained by the Orlando Sentinel show the company could claim more than $570 million in tax breaks over 20 years for the project.

That would be among the largest in Florida history for a single corporation.

The documents show Disney’s capital investment for the project could be as much as $864 million.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Apps

ABC 27 Streaming