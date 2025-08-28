Discover Sopchoppy recruits neighbors to make a "Welcome to Sopchoppy" sign

SOPCHOPPY, Fla. (WTXL) — The City of Sopchoppy is gearing up to have a welcome sign put up for the area.



The City Commission asked Discover Sopchoppy to commission a "Welcome to Sopchoppy" sign.

Discover Sopchoppy wants to show the history of the area.

Watch the video above to see how neighbors are getting involved to make a sign for Sopchoppy.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

Discover Sopchoppy is gearing up to bring a welcome to Sopchoppy sign to the town. However, this sign will be more than just a sign. I went to find out how this sign features our history and the creativity of our neighbors.

"This little town, of just over 500, has a lot of history and loyalty and family and so it's important for all of us to recognize that and to welcome people who wanna come visit," Nancy Paul, Member of Discover Sopchoppy.

To do that, Discover Sopchoppy is bringing in neighbors to help. This sign will be a curation of work by neighbors right here in Sopchoppy.

The sign's design will be by a local artist whose designs you may have seen before. As she designed shirts for the annual worm grunting festival.

Then it'll be sent over to Bri at Signs by Bri, who'll bring the design to life at her new shop in town. By doing this, the sign becomes more special.

"We all just support each other. We're all in this together. We need to keep our money local so we can all thrive and do better," said Brianna Miley, owner of Signs by Bri.

So while there’s no official date that the sign will be up, they hope it’ll be done before the end of this year.

