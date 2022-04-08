Disc Golf Pro Tour comes to the Capitol City

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Friday for the first time ever the highly ranked Disc Golf tournament, Pro Tour took a visit to the capitol city.

The event was held at Tom Brown Park with over 150 players and 100s of spectators. The Dynamic Discs of Tallahassee has been hosting tournaments for the last 12 years being ranked the number one course in the state of Florida.

You may ask how such a prestigious event knew to come to Tallahassee.

Well the tournament's assistant director, Dave Muntean says, “The word of mouth from the pros. You need to come to Tallahassee and play. We need to have a big tournament there. The Disc Golf Pro Tour took the words of the players, and pretty much by the words of the players they decided to have a tournament here.”

Dave Muntean is the Assistant Director of the Dynamic Discs of Tallahassee. He began playing the sport when he was 43 with his two teenage boys. After competing in over 150 tournaments, he noticed an increase in attention over the last 4 years. So, he got to work and helped design the new course for the capitol city.

“The city being supportive of our sport here in Tallahassee is very unique. Not all cities have as much support as we do.”

Disc Golf Pro Tour DP of administration Seth Fendley says, “Really what we see is other cities starting to get on board as well all because they see the visitor bureau traffic that comes through and really the revenue their able to generate through spectators that come in.”

The Disc Golf Pro tour started in 2016. Depending on the size of the tournament they can generate up to $2 million dollars in one weekend.

Owner of Sneauxball Jarrett Maloy says, “Economically it’s great. You always want to find opportunities where you’re able to make money and be of service to the community.

Usually, vendors and food trucks will receive 25% of the overall attendance during these events.

With the excitement of Disc Golf and it’s financial impact it doesn’t look like it will be going anywhere anytime soon.

The tournament will be held throughout the weekend starting at 10 a.m.