Digital Calendar highlights little known Tallahassee Black History facts

Shelby Green
Shelby Green created a digital calendar to highlight little known Black history facts in Tallahassee.
Posted at 6:02 PM, Feb 17, 2022
and last updated 2022-02-17 18:02:00-05

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Did you know that Lincoln High School first opened it's doors in Frenchtown?

It was Tallahassee's first school for blacks, offering children of all ages an education.

That's one of many stories that you can find in a calendar that highlights black history here in the Capitol city.

In the above video ABC 27 Sunrise anchor Brian Jackson talks to Shelby Green about why she created this digital calendar.

Everyday this month, Green adds a new little know black history fact to the calendar.

You can check out the entire calendar here and also by following Green on twitter.

