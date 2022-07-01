Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Diapers, toddler and infant clothing are tax free, beginning July 1 in Florida

diapers.jpg
Bell, Autumn
Source: MGN Online / Image LicensePhoto: Marco Verch / Flickr / CC BY 2.0 License Link
diapers.jpg
Posted at 11:52 AM, Jul 01, 2022
and last updated 2022-07-01 11:54:29-04

TALLAHASSEE, FLa. (WTXL) — Qualifying diapers and clothing for infants and toddlers are exempt from tax in Florida during the 2022-2023 Children's Diapers and Clothing Sales Tax Exemptions beginning Friday, July 1, until Friday, June 30, 2023.

The exemption is intended for children ages 5 and under.

Reusable diapers, inserts and single-use diapers are eligible for exempt.

Jewelry, watches, watchbands, umbrellas and handkerchiefs are not included in the exemption.

For more information on the 2022 Sales Tax Exemption and its qualifying items, visit floridarevenue.com/Diapersandclothing.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Apps

ABC 27 Streaming