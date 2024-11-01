Watch Now
DEVELOPING: Orlando shooting leaves 2 dead and 6 injured during Halloween celebrations

This is a developing story.
  • Downtown Orlando shooting leaves 2 dead and 6 injured.
  • Orlando Police Chief Eric Smith said officers responded to 2 rounds of shots fired.
  • The injured victims are in stable condition.
  • A 17-year-old suspect has been arrested.

A shooting in downtown Orlando has left two dead and six injured following Halloween Celebrations. In a news conference Friday morning, Police Chief Eric Smith said officers responded to a first round of shots at 1:07am at Central Boulevard and Orange Avenue, and a second round "within minutes".
Smith added victims were transported to Regional Medical Center in Orlando for treatment. They are in stable condition, the Chief confirmed.

Smith said a 17-year-old suspect has been arrested.
Smith said this is an active investigation.

This is a developing story. We will update this article as we learn more.

