DEVELOPING NOW: Roadwork for Aldi grocery store taking shape on East Jackson Street in Thomasville

Construction crews are installing a water main on East Jackson Street for the new Aldi grocery store.

The project aims to provide neighbors with increased food variety and affordability.



A new grocery option is coming to East Jackson street.

I'm here at the construction site where crews are installing a new water main for the upcoming Aldi.

I'm checking in on the lane closures for the new store you need to know about.

Sue turnbull/Neighbor: "I heard about that store, it's very nice," said Sue turnbull.

Turnbull, who lives just 2 minutes away from the new Aldi, says this store is much needed with food prices rising due to inflation.

"The way food prices has gone up, it's bad. so, something just down the street if I need to go shopping really quick for something, it would take me what? two minutes to go down the street," said Turnbull.

Turnbull has lived in this neighborhood for over 9 years... she says she is still searching for an affordable grocery store.

"Specially when you get older, you don't want to go too far and some of the stores are really expensive," said Turnbull.

According to the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA)and the Economic Research Service (ERS) food prices went up 2.1% from May 2023 to May 2024, and they're expected to keep rising

Adrian Morrison lives in Valdosta but works in Thomasville. He says the Aldi there, which has been open for less than a year, offers better quality on some food items

Morrison says Aldi could help neighbors facing tough financial decisions.

"I think with groceries being so highly overpriced, people are having to make choices now between eating and paying their bills and that's an impossible choice," said Morrison.

Neighbors should expect more than just more food options but construction and road closures.

There will be lane closures on East Jackson Street as crews work on a new water main for an Aldi grocery store.

The inbound lanes between East Pinetree Boulevard and 1530 East Jackson Street will be affected.

This water main is essential to meet Aldi's needs, connecting the store to the city's water supply.

The road closures are expected to last for about two weeks.

Contractors tell me they're shooting to open the store in the middle of August