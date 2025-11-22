DEVELOPING: Controlled burn turns into wildfire in Gretna, near Hardaway Road and Cochran Road

GRETNA, FL — Several fire departments are currently working to put out a wildfire in Gretna.

Captain Angelie Holmes, with the Gadsden County Sheriff's Office, tells us it started as a controlled burn by the Division of Forestry that got beyond the line.

It's near Hardaway Road and Cochran Road and has burned at least 20 acres.

As of now, there are no road closures or evacuations in place.

Gretna VFD, Greensboro VFD, Mt. Pleasant VFD, Sycamore VFD, and Chattahoochee VFD are all assisting to put the flames out.

We have a crew heading to the scene.

This is a developing story.

Want to see more local news?

Visit the WTXL ABC 27 Website.

Stay in touch with us anywhere, anytime.

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram and X.