DeSantis mask mandate ban returns

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — An appeals court judge has re-imposed the stay on Judge John C. Cooper's order on masks, meaning that Governor Ron DeSantis mask mandate ban is back in place.

Judge Cooper originally ruled that public school districts can legally impose universal mask mandates in late August, a ruling that DeSantis then appealed. The mask mandate ban was later blocked again.

Based on the order that came down on Friday from the First District Court of Appeal, "Given the presumption against vacating the automatic stay, the stay should have been left in place pending appellate review. Accordingly, we grant the appellants’ motion, quash the trial court’s order vacating the automatic stay, and reinstate the stay required by Florida Rule of Appellate Procedure 9.310(b)(2)."

The full order can be found below.

DISTRICT COURT OF APPEAL, FIRST DISTRICT by WTXL ABC27 on Scribd