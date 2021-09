TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Leon Circuit Judge John Cooper has granted plaintiffs' "motion to vacate stay."

Gov. Ron DeSantis' mask mandate ban is again blocked as the state’s appeal in district court moves forward. Expects a quick appeal process, however.

Last week, Cooper wrote that Gov. DeSantis and the Florida Department of Education have been “ordered not to violate the Parents’ Bill of Rights by taking action to effect a blanket ban on face mask mandates by local school boards.”