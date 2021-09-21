DeSantis directs state agencies to assist in Laundrie search

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Governor Ron DeSantis said Tuesday he has directed all state agencies under his purview to assist in the search for Gabby Petito's fiance, Brian Laundrie.

Police in North Port, Florida, said Tuesday morning investigators have returned to the Carlton Reserve to look for 23-year-old Brian Laundrie. Investigators also searched the 24,000-acre Florida nature preserve over the weekend.

At the request of @NorthPortPolice, @MyFWC law enforcement has been assisting in the search for Brian Laundrie. I have directed all state agencies under my purview to continue to assist federal & local law enforcement as they continue to search - we need justice for Gabby Petito. — Ron DeSantis (@GovRonDeSantis) September 21, 2021

A body matching Petito’s description was discovered at a Wyoming national park over the weekend, months after the pair set out on a cross-country road trip. A cause of death hasn't yet been determined but may be announced Tuesday.