DeSantis directs state agencies to assist in Laundrie search

Moab police
Body cam footage released by Moab police shows the aftermath of a fight between Gabby Petito and her boyfriend Brain Laundrie two weeks before she disappeared.
Posted at 1:35 PM, Sep 21, 2021
and last updated 2021-09-21 13:39:58-04

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Governor Ron DeSantis said Tuesday he has directed all state agencies under his purview to assist in the search for Gabby Petito's fiance, Brian Laundrie.

Police in North Port, Florida, said Tuesday morning investigators have returned to the Carlton Reserve to look for 23-year-old Brian Laundrie. Investigators also searched the 24,000-acre Florida nature preserve over the weekend.

A body matching Petito’s description was discovered at a Wyoming national park over the weekend, months after the pair set out on a cross-country road trip. A cause of death hasn't yet been determined but may be announced Tuesday.

