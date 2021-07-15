DeSantis calls on Biden to restore internet access to Cuba

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Governor Ron DeSantis sent a letter to President Joe Biden urging the administration to restore internet access to the people of Cuba.

DeSantis is urging the president to act immediately, saying steps must be taken to help the Cuban people speak to the world, calling it "of critical importance" as Cubans "stand up against the repressive Communist government."

“I write to urge you to assist in providing Internet access to the people of Cuba standing up against communist oppression and demanding a voice after decades of suffering under the yoke of a cruel dictatorship,” DeSantis wrote.

In the letter, DeSantis said technology exists to provide internet access into Cuba remotely, using the innovation of American enterprise and the diverse industries here.

DeSantis continued, “The Cuban people have lost their ability to communicate with one another, and many Floridians born in Cuba have no information on the safety of their loved ones. Equally as important, the world has also lost the ability to see what is happening on the ground as the Cuban people rise in support of freedom.”

The governor ends the letter saying by saying steps must be taken immediately and internet access for activists "may be the key to finally bringing democracy to the island."

READ THE FULL LETTER BELOW: