Decatur County Commission presents Resolutions in honor of Capt. Bedwell

DECATUR COUNTY, Ga. (WTXL) — Decatur County Commissioners presented a Resolution to Captain Justin Williams Bedwell's wife, Katherine and his mother, Georgia, in Honor of his service to Decatur County.

Commissioners also presented a Resolution to Captain Bedwell's friend, Marquail Jones for his support of law enforcement.

Capt. Bedwell died Monday, March 1, 2021, at a Tallahassee hospital following an officer-involved shooting in Brinson on February 27, 2021.