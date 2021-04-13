Watch
Decatur County Commission presents Resolutions in honor of Capt. Bedwell

PC: Sheriff Wiley Griffin
Posted at 4:37 PM, Apr 13, 2021
and last updated 2021-04-13 16:37:17-04

DECATUR COUNTY, Ga. (WTXL) — Decatur County Commissioners presented a Resolution to Captain Justin Williams Bedwell's wife, Katherine and his mother, Georgia, in Honor of his service to Decatur County.

PC: Sheriff Wiley Griffin

Commissioners also presented a Resolution to Captain Bedwell's friend, Marquail Jones for his support of law enforcement.

PC: Sheriff Wiley Griffin

Posted by Decatur County Sheriff's Office- Georgia on Tuesday, April 13, 2021

Capt. Bedwell died Monday, March 1, 2021, at a Tallahassee hospital following an officer-involved shooting in Brinson on February 27, 2021.

