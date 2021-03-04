Hutto Middle School 6th grader visited by local first responders following viral photo

BAINBRIDGE, Ga. (WTXL) — First responders from Decatur County and Bainbridge visited Hutto Middle School to meet one sixth-grader who caught the eyes of many on Facebook following the procession of the fallen deputy who died on Monday after a shooting in Brinson two days prior.

Marquail Jones, stood at attention to honor the life of the late Captain Justin Bedwell during the entire processional that passed by Hutto Middle School on Tuesday, according to a Facebook post from the school district.

So, on Wednesday morning, members of Bainbridge Public Safety, Decatur County Sheriff’s Office, Decatur-Grady EMS, Decatur County Fire & Rescue, City of Bainbridge Marshals (Code Enforcement), and Georgia Department of Community Supervision (Parole & Probation) traveled to Hutto Middle School to meet and thank him for showing respect to the fallen deputy.

Jones was escorted across the street by School Resource Officer Leroy Akins to be greeted, thanked, and saluted, the City of Bainbridge said in a release.

Marquail said that he is interested in pursuing a career in the Military or Law Enforcement so he was thrilled to be able to check out all of the patrol vehicles and fire engines that were parked across from the school.