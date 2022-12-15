Davhon Young Sr. formally charged with murder related to body found on Wiley Road

LEON COUNTY, Fla. (WTXL) — Florida’s Office of the State Attorney Second Judicial Circuit announced Thursday that a man has been formally charged in the death of a woman whose body was found near Wiley Road.

Davhon S. Young Sr., age 41, was charged with first degree murder stemming from an incident on Oct. 23.

According to the announcement from the state attorney’s office, Young hired the victim for sex. The report said the victim met Young at Young’s hotel room.

During the overnight hours of Oct. 22 into Oct. 23, the state attorney’s office notes Young allegedly strangled the victim to death.

Then Young allegedly stole the victim’s vehicle and used the vehicle to transport and leave the victim’s body in a plastic storage bin in rural northeast Leon County.

The victim’s body was discovered in the storage bin by a random person the evening of Oct. 23.

Law enforcement officials detained Young Oct. 28.