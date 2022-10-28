Arrest made in connection to body found on Wiley Road

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Da’Vhon Young, 40, has been arrested in connection to the homicide investigation on Wiley Road.

According to the Leon County Sheriff’s Office, on Friday, Oct. 28, members of the United States Marshals Fugitive Task Force located and arrested young without incident.

He is being charged with first degree murder.

According to LCSO, deputies were dispatched around 7:31 p.m. on Oct. 23, after a suspicious circumstances call was made in the 12000 block of Wiley Road.

LCSO says once deputies arrived, the body of a woman was found on the side of the roadway.

The sheriff’s office said in a news release Wednesday that the victim of the murder was a 37-year-old white woman from Georgia and investigators believe the suspect in the incident was known to the victim and the case is an isolated incident.

LCSO said because of Florida’s Marsy’s Law, the name of the victim will not be released at this time.