Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Arrest made in connection to body found on Wiley Road

Handcuffs
Photo: MGN Online
Handcuffs
Handcuffs
Posted at 6:37 PM, Oct 28, 2022
and last updated 2022-10-28 18:49:40-04

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Da’Vhon Young, 40, has been arrested in connection to the homicide investigation on Wiley Road.

According to the Leon County Sheriff’s Office, on Friday, Oct. 28, members of the United States Marshals Fugitive Task Force located and arrested young without incident.

He is being charged with first degree murder.

According to LCSO, deputies were dispatched around 7:31 p.m. on Oct. 23, after a suspicious circumstances call was made in the 12000 block of Wiley Road.

LCSO says once deputies arrived, the body of a woman was found on the side of the roadway.

The sheriff’s office said in a news release Wednesday that the victim of the murder was a 37-year-old white woman from Georgia and investigators believe the suspect in the incident was known to the victim and the case is an isolated incident.

LCSO said because of Florida’s Marsy’s Law, the name of the victim will not be released at this time.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Apps

ABC 27 Streaming