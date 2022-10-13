Cyber attack accesses personal data of LDS church members, employees

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (KSTU) — The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints announced a cyberattack that was able to access the personal data of church members, employees and others.

In a news release Thursday, church officials said the attack occurred in late March, but did not access donation history or banking information.

According to the church, law enforcement authorities believe there is a low possibility of the data breached during the attack could be used to harm individuals.

The church says it's working with federal authorities and third-party cybersecurity experts to determine the scope of the incident and "to mitigate possible impacts."

The attack was not announced until months later at the request of law enforcement.

Those impacted by the breach will be notified by church officials. Church members are being told to "remain vigilant" over their personal accounts and to change passwords.

This story was originally reported by Jeff Tavss on fox13now.com.