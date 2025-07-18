CSC Leon approves $2.1M emergency funding request for Leon County Schools

TALLAHASSEE, FL — The Children’s Services Council of Leon County has approved a $2.1M emergency funding request submitted by the Boys & Girls Clubs of the Big Bend, in partnership with Leon County Schools.



The money will help the district while they wait for federal 21st Century Community Learning Centers funding.

The money will come from funds within CSC Leon's current budget and will be used to maintain after-school programs at Title l schools until federal funding is restored.

Watch the video to hear from both Leon County Schools and CSC Leon on why it was so important to make sure students weren't impacted as funds are being reviewed.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

Leon County Schools are already feeling the impact of federal funding cuts, but help could be on the way.

The Children's Services Council of Leon County initially approved a $2.1 million proposal that will go to the Boys and Girls Club of the Big Bend to provide after-school programs to Leon County school children.

This decision comes as Leon County Schools face a $12.5 million shortfall in their budget for the upcoming school year. Including frozen federal funds that once supported after-school programs.

The funding will ensure over 1000 students have continued access to after-school care.

"It was really important to us to ensure that there was not a disruption of services to our families and Title I schools that benefit from free academic and enrichment when school is released," says Brooke Brunner, Director of Out-of-School Programs for Leon County Schools.

"I just believe that we as a council understand that these will be challenging times coming, and so we want to be able to stand in the gap as much as possible, as much as it is in or within the priorities that we have set, and with the approval of the council," says Cecka Rose Green, Executive Director, CSC Leon.

Before final approval, the funding must be passed at a CSC Leon executive committee meeting. That vote is set to take place before August 11.

Want to see more local news? Visit the WTXL ABC 27 Website.

Stay in touch with us anywhere, anytime.

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram and X.