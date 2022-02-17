CRMC, UCF College of Medicine to launch new graduate medical education residency program

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Capital Regional Medical Center announced Tuesday the launch of their first-ever Graduate Medical Residency Program in partnership with the University of Central Florida College of Medicine.

The new program will train residents in dermatology and psychiatric medicine and is accredited by the Council of Graduate Medical Education. The psychiatric residency is the first and only program of its kind in the Big Bend region, according to CRMC.

“Capital Regional Medical Center is very excited to partner with the University of Central Florida College of Medicine to bring this new residency program to our community,” said Trey Blake, MD, Chief Medical Officer of Capital Regional Medical Center. “Our hospital and trained medical staff make Capital Regional an ideal partner for the residents. In addition, attracting and retaining talent is key to expanding access to care and improving the health of our community. As these residents complete their training, our community and region will see economic and health benefits. We are fortunate to have the strong infrastructure necessary to create this program as well as our team of physicians who can train the next generation of caregivers.”

A residency is a critical component of a physician’s career path. The programs last between three and seven years, depending on the specialty, and follow graduation from medical school to prepare physicians for independent practice in a medical specialty.

The first two residency programs at Capital Regional will begin their training in July 2022.