GIVING HOPE: Crawfordville community group provides hundreds of lunches

Local Christian-based group gives back to the community with free lunch.

Over 250 lunch bags were made for the event.

The Servant's Heart group hopes to do community-based events at least once a month.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

'We're not just feeding them. We’re giving them hope, we’re giving them the gospel.”

Giving back to the community through service and good food.

A free community outreach event was held in Crawfordville this afternoon.

Over 250 lunches were made. The event was hosted by azalea.

Their mission to give back and spread the word of God.

"Just being able to help somebody out, being obedient to what God has us to be; tells us to do. To go out and serve people.

More events like this can be expected in the future at least once a month.

