Crash, fuel spill closes Florida's Turnpike south of Orlando

KISSIMMEE, Fla. (WTXL) — The Florida Highway Patrol says Florida’s Turnpike is shut down in both directions because of a crash involving two tanker trucks.

Troopers say the crash happened just before 6 a.m. in the southbound lanes near the Kissimmee Park Road exit at mile marker 237.

She says after the crash, fuel spilled and one of the trucks caught fire. Osceola County Fire Rescue says some 250 gallons of fuel spilled onto the road.

Rescue vehicles blocked the northbound lanes of traffic.

One driver was taken to the hospital with injuries that were not considered life-threatening.

An investigation into the cause of the crash continues.