Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

Crash, fuel spill closes Florida's Turnpike south of Orlando

items.[0].image.alt
MGN Online
Oil Spill
Oil Spill
Posted at 10:27 AM, Jul 12, 2021
and last updated 2021-07-12 10:27:48-04

KISSIMMEE, Fla. (WTXL) — The Florida Highway Patrol says Florida’s Turnpike is shut down in both directions because of a crash involving two tanker trucks.

Troopers say the crash happened just before 6 a.m. in the southbound lanes near the Kissimmee Park Road exit at mile marker 237.

She says after the crash, fuel spilled and one of the trucks caught fire. Osceola County Fire Rescue says some 250 gallons of fuel spilled onto the road.

Rescue vehicles blocked the northbound lanes of traffic.

One driver was taken to the hospital with injuries that were not considered life-threatening.

An investigation into the cause of the crash continues.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Apps

ABC 27 Streaming