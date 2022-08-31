Valdosta City Schools superintendent announces retirement

VALDOSTA, Ga. — Dr. William "Todd" Cason announced he will be retiring as Valdosta City Schools superintendent as of Dec. 31, 2022.

The announcement was made during the Valdosta Board of Education's August work session.

Cason has been superintendent since 2015 and began his educational career at Valdosta City Schools in 1994.

“It has been a true privilege to begin and end my career in such an extraordinary school system,” said Cason.

“Together we have been through heartaches, triumphs, big wins and even some tough losses. But nothing will ever break the true spirit of a Wildcat, it has been ingrained in all of us to ‘never, never, never, never, never quit.’ As the superintendent, I have had the honor of working alongside some of the most outstanding and committed educators to ever grace the business. While it is bittersweet to see this chapter of my career coming to a close, I promise everyone in our Wildcat family that I will always be one of our district and community’s biggest supporters, and never further than a phone call away. All three of my children are grown, it is now time for me to focus more on my family by spending dedicated time with them while we are all still young enough to enjoy, value and appreciate it,” concluded Cason.

No information has been released yet regarding the search for the next superintendent.