County commission votes to create Citizens North Monroe Task Force

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Cleaning up the Gateway to Tallahassee and Leon County is the goal for local leadership.

Area leaders voted to create a Citizens North Monroe Task Force Tuesday, a decision that could lead to improvements to the corridor.

Roger Rankin owns Rankin Tacos, right off North Monroe Street and spoke to ABC 27 about the road that acts as an artery to downtown from the interstate.

"For months I would ride into town and it just wouldn't look nice," said Rankin.

Rankin, along with other business owners and neighbors, has been noticing some issues including crime, littering and homelessness along North Monroe for some time.

They took those concerns to Leon County and Tallahassee City leaders and in response, leaders created the Citizen's North Monroe Task Force Tuesday.

"It would be a 12 member body of citizens that get together over the next several months to identify ways to reduce crime to bring more investment into North Monroe," said Commission Chair Rick Minor.

Commissioners voted unanimously to approve the idea.

The 12 member task force would include six citizens, county and city will choose three each. Four business representatives and two non-profit service organizations.

Leaders are acting quickly to save taxpayer dollars in the long run.

"If we wait much longer it'll become much more expensive and also lessen our chances of success," said Minor.

Working to make the Gateway to the capital city more welcoming.

"It seems like it's gotten better I would like it to get even better," said Rankin.

Which is good for neighbors and businesses like Rankins.