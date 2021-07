TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — The JT Burnette trial will resume Tuesday, July 20, 2021, the judge announced Monday afternoon.

The trial was postponed the trial on July 16 after an unvaccinated juror said she may have been exposed to the corovirus.

Judge Robert L. Hinkle issued an order stating the trial will resume at 9 a.m.

