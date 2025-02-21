Controversial truck stop proposal for Monticello and what you need to know about the development

Commissioners are preparing for a crucial vote on the project.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

A new truck stop is being proposed for the corner of Nash Road and Highway 19, and now, Jefferson County commissioners are meeting to decide what happens next.

Stacy Cornelius lives half a mile down Nash Road and travels it several times a day.

“There isn’t enough room on Nash Road, which is a two-lane county-maintained road, to accommodate large trucks," Cornelius said.

The proposed site will include a gas station with 16 diesel pumps, a convenience store, truck stop, and repair shop, plus an 11,000-square-foot building with a fueling canopy and truck parking.

Cornelius says she’s concerned about the lights, noise, pollution, and crime the new development could bring. She disagrees with the planning commission’s decision, claiming some members weren’t even familiar with the intersection during the initial vote.

“The planning committee didn’t really do their due diligence in seeing how it would impact the traffic flow there,” Cornelius said.

I contacted all of the county commissioners last week for their comments.

I’ve heard from Commissioner Gene Hall, who decided not to comment based on advice from the county’s attorney, and Commissioner Jessica Gramling, who responded, stating, “This is a quasi-judicial matter that requires me to sit as an impartial decision maker and make my decision based on the information provided at the hearing, so I cannot offer any comments at this time.”

Due to the expected turnout for Thursday's meeting, it was moved to the courthouse.

