Community rallies for justice after the tragic death of Commissioner Stephen Walker in 2023

Police say Jefferson County Commissioner Stephen Walker was killed by a drunk driver in October 2023

Taylor Fain Searcy has been charged with manslaughter and vehicular homicide

Watch the video to find out when the next court appearance is scheduled

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

In 2023, police say a drunk driver ended the life of Commissioner Stephen Walker. Now, his family is asking the community to show their support in seeking justice for his death.

I’m Lentheus Chaney, your Monticello neighborhood reporter.

I’m taking a look at the family’s request and how organizations like Mothers Against Drunk Driving are showing their support.

According to Wakulla County Circuit Court, Taylor Fain Searcy was charged with manslaughter by driving under the influence and vehicular homicide for the accident that occurred in October 2023.

I spoke to Christine Lojan Walker’s longtime partner by phone. She says Walker touched many lives.

In a Facebook post, she asked the community to email impact statements.

Lojan says more than 20 letters have already been collected to send to the court, showing how deeply Walker was loved.

Kristen Allen is the area Executive Director for Mothers Against Drunk Driving. She says MADD provides many services, such as assisting with filing for crime victims' compensation, mental health counseling, and victim impact statements.

“That’s when family and friends and the community can get involved and basically let their voices be heard by a judge to show the impact that this crime has had on them personally or as a community as a whole,” Allen said.

Lojan says she’s sad Walker didn’t have the chance to meet his 5-month-old grandson, who is named after him.

Searcy’s next court appearance is set for March 6 at 9 a.m. at the Wakulla County Courthouse.

She is urging everyone who knew and loved Walker to be there in support. In Monticello, Lentheus Chaney, ABC27.

