Community, law enforcement agencies pay respect to fallen Tallahassee Police Department officer Fariello during procession

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Flowers, wreaths, and a portrait of Officer Fariello here outside of the Tallahassee Police Department headquarters; a place where dozens showed up to pay their respects to the fallen officer.

A moment of silence.

"Even though maybe you don't know the person who died, that person died protecting you from harm."

Followed by sirens and lights to let the community know "they're coming."

Elizabeth Angulo came to the Tallahassee Police Department with her family to show TPD that there's a community standing behind them -- as they honor the life of officer Christopher Fariello.

"We're here to support law enforcement officers and to show the community in general that we support law enforcement," Angulo said.

Angulo says although she didn't know Fariello, she understands the sacrifice that comes with the job.

"Police officers know they have a tough job. They know that it's a calling," Angulo said.

As people filled both sides of Sixth Street, hundreds of law enforcement officers led a procession to the civic center for Fariello's celebration of life.

Among them, Franklin County Sheriff AJ Smith.

"Our network is tight. Even though we may not know each other, our network is tight," Smith said.

Smith says although officer Fariello may not have been known to everyone who made the trip to honor his life in Tallahassee; the loss of life is painful for them all.

"I think when you see these processions, for law enforcement officers, you'll see both sides of the road fill with people. That just shows you what great communities we live in," Smith said.

A pain that some families in law enforcement know all to well.

In addition to local and state agencies, law enforcement officers traveled up to Tallahassee from Orlando, Broward County and Juno Beach.