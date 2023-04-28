Communities begin to recover after severe weather Thursday

(WTXL) — Communities in Liberty, Leon and Thomas counties begin to clean up after severe weather strikes the region.

Click here to view a photo gallery of damage in the Killearn Lakes community of northern Leon County.

The American Red Cross is providing assistance to those who were impacted by the severe weather in Liberty County Thursday.

The Hosford Telogia Volunteer Fire Department is handing out tarps.

You can pick them up on the South Side of the fire station.

According to the National Weather Service, NWS will conduct surveys Friday of storm damage near Hosford in Liberty County, Killearn Lakes in Leon County and Thomasville in Thomas County.