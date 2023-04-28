Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Communities begin to recover after severe weather Thursday

National Weather Service to conduct surveys Friday
Communities in Liberty, Leon and Thomas counties begin to clean up after severe weather strikes region Thursday afternoon. ABC 27 Sunrise Morning Show anchor Jasmine Monroe had live coverage from Hosford in Liberty County, Florida and spoke with storm survivors.
343556496_893766148360431_4496032783784367249_n.jpeg
343336112_206027888839064_4530798183999346970_n.jpeg
343745517_625961276051082_9046053821779918942_n.jpeg
343581940_250461274121515_5568973377836156023_n.jpeg
343620500_607006491337275_3088334547910909365_n.jpeg
343336112_206027888839064_4530798183999346970_n.jpeg
343325837_786286059411437_5703915180343238487_n.jpeg
343313671_795540558658628_5888122328356887472_n.jpeg
343321993_981000069738267_8904845123220828275_n.jpeg
Posted at 12:49 PM, Apr 28, 2023
and last updated 2023-04-28 13:05:35-04

(WTXL) — Communities in Liberty, Leon and Thomas counties begin to clean up after severe weather strikes the region.

Click here to view a photo gallery of damage in the Killearn Lakes community of northern Leon County.

The American Red Cross is providing assistance to those who were impacted by the severe weather in Liberty County Thursday.

The Hosford Telogia Volunteer Fire Department is handing out tarps.

You can pick them up on the South Side of the fire station.

According to the National Weather Service, NWS will conduct surveys Friday of storm damage near Hosford in Liberty County, Killearn Lakes in Leon County and Thomasville in Thomas County.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Apps

ABC 27 Streaming