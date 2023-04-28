Watch Now
PHOTO GALLERY | Severe weather damage Leon County | April 27

343556496_893766148360431_4496032783784367249_n.jpeg Storm damage in Leon County near the Killearn Lakes community, Thursday, April 27, 2023.Photo by: Leon County Sheriff's Office 343321993_981000069738267_8904845123220828275_n.jpeg Storm damage in Leon County near the Killearn Lakes community, Thursday, April 27, 2023.Photo by: Leon County Sheriff's Office 343313671_795540558658628_5888122328356887472_n.jpeg Storm damage in Leon County near the Killearn Lakes community, Thursday, April 27, 2023.Photo by: Leon County Sheriff's Office 343325837_786286059411437_5703915180343238487_n.jpeg Storm damage in Leon County near the Killearn Lakes community, Thursday, April 27, 2023.Photo by: Leon County Sheriff's Office 343581940_250461274121515_5568973377836156023_n.jpeg Storm damage in Leon County near the Killearn Lakes community, Thursday, April 27, 2023.Photo by: Leon County Sheriff's Office 343620500_607006491337275_3088334547910909365_n.jpeg Storm damage in Leon County near the Killearn Lakes community, Thursday, April 27, 2023.Photo by: Leon County Sheriff's Office 343336112_206027888839064_4530798183999346970_n.jpeg Storm damage in Leon County near the Killearn Lakes community, Thursday, April 27, 2023.Photo by: Leon County Sheriff's Office 343745517_625961276051082_9046053821779918942_n.jpeg Storm damage in Leon County near the Killearn Lakes community, Thursday, April 27, 2023.Photo by: Leon County Sheriff's Office

Storm damage in Leon County near the Killearn Lakes community, Thursday, April 27, 2023.Leon County Sheriff's Office
Storm damage in Leon County near the Killearn Lakes community, Thursday, April 27, 2023.Leon County Sheriff's Office
Storm damage in Leon County near the Killearn Lakes community, Thursday, April 27, 2023.Leon County Sheriff's Office
Storm damage in Leon County near the Killearn Lakes community, Thursday, April 27, 2023.Leon County Sheriff's Office
Storm damage in Leon County near the Killearn Lakes community, Thursday, April 27, 2023.Leon County Sheriff's Office
Storm damage in Leon County near the Killearn Lakes community, Thursday, April 27, 2023.Leon County Sheriff's Office
Storm damage in Leon County near the Killearn Lakes community, Thursday, April 27, 2023.Leon County Sheriff's Office
Storm damage in Leon County near the Killearn Lakes community, Thursday, April 27, 2023.Leon County Sheriff's Office
